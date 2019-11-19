|
|
Charles "Chuck" Van Gilder
Pleasant Hill - Charles "Chuck" Van Gilder, 85, passed away November 17, 2019, at his home in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. The day prior he was happy with Iowa State, Iowa and Penn State wins!
Chuck graduated from Jefferson High School in 1952 where he was the class president.
He loved his job at McClure Engineering that he began in 1960. His job allowed him to pursue a passion of meeting and talking to people. Chuck cared deeply for everyone and wanted nothing more than happiness for all the people he met along his 85 years.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Cynthia and Diana, son Charles (Angela), brothers Ken (Marie) and Don (Jean). His Grandkids, nieces, nephews and everyone he knew.
A memorial visitation will be held at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 N.W. 60th Avenue on Thursday, November 21, from 5 - 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Boys Town.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019