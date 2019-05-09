Services
Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Berwick Cemetery
Mitchellville - Charles Vernon Reese, 82, passed away at the VA Hospital March 9, 2019. His burial will take place at the Berwick Cemetery on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Chuck was born in Des Moines, Iowa on January 16, 1937 to Andrew and Mary Reese. He will be deeply missed by his children; daughter Elizabeth (Leisa) and son-in-law Terry Bainter, daughters Cheryl Lynn Thompson and Carol Jane West, and son Randy McIntosh (Cindy). Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Shirley Reese; his son Charles V. Brown; his grandson Allan Michael Curray; his brothers, Andrew, Joseph, John, Patrick, James and Richard Reese and his sisters Mary and Marge. He is survived by his 4 children, 5 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, many step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews that love him dearly.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 9, 2019
