Charles W. Chapman
Osceola, Iowa - Charles William Chapman, age 79, passed away from a sudden cardiopulmonary event on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Charles was born on June 7, 1941 in Granite City, Illinois to Howard and Davie (McConaughy) Chapman. He graduated from Granite City Senior High School in 1959. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard and advanced to Journalist, Third Class at the end of his service, which lasted from July 1959 to May 1963. Charles married his high school sweetheart, Wilma R. Cherry on April 14, 1962 in Camden, North Carolina.
Charles had an extensive career in commercial lending, holding positions in Missouri and Iowa. He and Wilma were avid collectors and sellers of antiques and collectables. He decided retirement and a small business was not enough to occupy his time, so he drove school bus routes for Clarke County Community School District and frequented the bus barn for lively discussions about current events.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 58 years, Wilma R. Chapman (Cherry) of Osceola; daughter Becky A. Young of Creston, daughter Michele L. Partridge (Dr. James Partridge) of Ames, daughter Dr. Susan E. Moser (Paul Moser) of Johnston; grandchildren, Noah Young, George W. Frampton, Charles H. Frampton, Samuel R. Frampton, Quinn D. Moser; and numerous nieces and nephews including one very special niece, Amy Loftus who could always charm Uncle Charlie. No formal services are held at this time due to the COIVD 19 pandemic and social distancing concerns. A memory box will be located at The Family Table Restaurant for cards and well wishes to the family. Full obituary may be viewed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.