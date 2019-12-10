|
Charles "Bill" W. Hutchins
Johnston - Charles "Bill" W. Hutchins, the son of Jack and Hazel (Knox) Hutchins, was born March 29, 1931 in Guthrie County, Iowa, and died on December 8, 2019 in Johnston, Iowa at the age of 88 years, 8 months, and 10 days.
Bill attended Audubon Community Schools, graduating with the Class of 1948, and quickly enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served during the Korean Conflict, then returned to Audubon and married JoAnn Reser in 1955 at the First United Methodist Church. To this union, four daughters were born: Jan, Susan, Tammie, and Lisa.
Bill and JoAnn started their life together in Carroll, Iowa, where Bill worked for Bell Telephone. In 1962, Bill purchased a dry cleaning business in Guthrie Center, Iowa, where he and JoAnn established their home and successfully operated the dry cleaning business for more than 35 years. Bill was also a volunteer firefighter during his time in Guthrie Center.
In 1972, Bill was called to public service, first running for the Iowa State House of Representatives. He served in the Iowa House for two terms - from 1973 to 1976. Bill was then elected to the Iowa Senate, where he served from 1977 until 1992. Bill served on many important committees and was elected by his peers in the Senate as an assistant leader and eventually as Senate Majority Leader for seven years. He was in his fifth term in the Senate when he retired due to his wife's declining health.
In 1982, Bill and JoAnn moved back to Audubon, where they lived until moving to Arizona in 2001.
After retiring from the Iowa Legislature, Bill joined Gene Kennedy's consulting and lobbying firm as a partner, eventually buying that firm. Charles W. Hutchins & Associates, Inc., was formed and represented many clients and organizations. Bill retired from the lobbying business in 2001.
Bill married Marlene Wille in October 2003 in Phoenix, Arizona, where they both lived in retirement. Bill enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing and an occasional trip to the casino. He achieved two hole-in-ones in golf after the age of 72. He and Marlene spent winters in Apache Junction, Arizona, and summers at Leech Lake, Minnesota, until they returned to Iowa in 2015. Upon their return to Iowa, they lived at Sun Valley Lake and in south Des Moines. In June 2019, Bill and Marlene moved to Edencrest at Siena Hills in Ankeny.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, JoAnn; his parents, Hazel and Jack; his brother, Dean Hutchins; his sisters: Lucille and husband Alfred Baier, Doris and husband Harold Akers, and Lois and husband George Oakley; his sister-in-law Kathy Hutchins.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Hutchins of Ankeny, Iowa; his brothers, Frank Hutchins of Norwalk, Iowa and Gary and wife Rhonda Hutchins of Roswell, New Mexico; his sister-in-law Carma Hutchins of Exira, Iowa; his daughters: Jan and husband Jeff George of McHenry, Illinois; Susan Cameron Daemen and husband Ronald Daemen of Polk City, Iowa; Tammie Christiansen and fiance Doug Moyer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Lisa and husband Dave Torgerson of Ankeny; Marlene's daughters, Leslie Hissam of Rochester, Minnesota and Dawn and husband George Mountin of Saint Paul, Minnesota; five grandchildren: Katie George Krase and husband Eddie Krase, Steven and wife Mistie Christiansen, Michael and wife Katie Christiansen, Billy Torgerson, and Sarah Cameron; two great-grandchildren, Ruby and Ryder Christiansen; and a large extended family, including nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends.
The family will greet friends on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon, Iowa, with a Celebration of Life Memorial service immediately following at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Lori Shannon will be officiating. Inurnment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery. Honorary bearers will be Katie Krase, Steven Christensen, Michael Christensen, Billy Torgerson, and Sarah Cameron. Kessler Funeral Homes will be handling all services. The family wishes to invite everyone to the church fellowship hall for a time of food and fellowship following the Memorial Service. As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be sent to the Charles W. Hutchins Memorial Fund, which will go to fund the American Legion and the Iowa Donor Network.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019