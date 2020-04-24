|
|
Charlie Brendeland
Ankeny - Charles John Brendeland 69, of Ankeny, passed away April 23, 2020. A private family service will take place with a Celebration of his life at a later date. Charlie was born to John and Anita Brendeland on February 13, 1951. He graduated from North Polk High School in 1969 and went on to attend AIB Business School. On October 23, 1971 he married Mary Dvorak. In 1982 they welcomed their son, Christopher to their family. Charlie spent his adult life working in the automotive industry, DEE ZEE manufacturing and currently owner of Midwest Marketing & Sales. He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Chris (Sariah); grandchildren, Cayden and Callie; mother, Anita; sisters, Joyce (Nick) Volz and Arlyce Engles. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Online at www.MemorialServicesofIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020