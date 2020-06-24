Charlotta Faye Moyer
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotta Faye Moyer, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 while under the care of Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.

Charlotta was born August 8, 1944 in Worth County, Missouri to Raymond and Kathryn (Wall) Hagan. She is survived by her daughter, Krystal Moyer; son, Tobey Moyer; grandchildren, Christopher, Anthony, Zachary, Cody, Sam, and Riley; four great-grandchildren; five siblings; and many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Moyer; daughter, Stacy Moyer; and her parents.

Private family services will be held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved