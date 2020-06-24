Charlotta Faye Moyer, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 while under the care of Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.



Charlotta was born August 8, 1944 in Worth County, Missouri to Raymond and Kathryn (Wall) Hagan. She is survived by her daughter, Krystal Moyer; son, Tobey Moyer; grandchildren, Christopher, Anthony, Zachary, Cody, Sam, and Riley; four great-grandchildren; five siblings; and many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Moyer; daughter, Stacy Moyer; and her parents.



Private family services will be held.









