Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church
Urbandale, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Steen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte B. Steen


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte B. Steen Obituary
Charlotte B. Steen

Urbandale -

Charlotte B. Steen, 94, of Urbandale, IA, passed away, Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Urbandale Health Care Center.

Memorial services 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Urbandale with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Charlotte was born October 14, 1924, in Chicago, IL, where she received her education. She entered the United States Coast Guard where she met Richard T. Steen, who also was serving during World War II, they married in 1946 in Cleveland, OH.

Charlotte was a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband's machine shop business. She was an active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Al-Aon and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Charlotte was preceded in death by husband Richard in 2011.

She is survived by four children; Terry Steen of Denver, CO, Sharon Steen of Seattle, WA, Rick Steen of Urbandale, IA and Mark Steen of Pleasant Hill, IA, nine grandchildren; Ryan, Tara, Lindsay, Cari, Shanyn, Andee, Shianne, Eric and Haley, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchild.

Memorials may be directed to the s Projects.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now