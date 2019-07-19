|
Charlotte B. Steen
Urbandale -
Charlotte B. Steen, 94, of Urbandale, IA, passed away, Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Urbandale Health Care Center.
Memorial services 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Urbandale with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Charlotte was born October 14, 1924, in Chicago, IL, where she received her education. She entered the United States Coast Guard where she met Richard T. Steen, who also was serving during World War II, they married in 1946 in Cleveland, OH.
Charlotte was a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband's machine shop business. She was an active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Al-Aon and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Charlotte was preceded in death by husband Richard in 2011.
She is survived by four children; Terry Steen of Denver, CO, Sharon Steen of Seattle, WA, Rick Steen of Urbandale, IA and Mark Steen of Pleasant Hill, IA, nine grandchildren; Ryan, Tara, Lindsay, Cari, Shanyn, Andee, Shianne, Eric and Haley, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchild.
Memorials may be directed to the s Projects.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 19, 2019