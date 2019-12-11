|
Charlotte Hess Neumann
Des Moines - Charlotte Hess Neumann died, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Scottish Rite Park.
Char was born October 2, 1930 in Omaha, NE to Emma Grace and Dale Hess. Her family moved to Des Moines in 1937. Char attended Perkins Elementary and Roosevelt Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating in 1948. Her younger sister, Shirley Hess Whitfield was also born in Omaha.
Combining scholarship and sports, she was a member and captain of the Roosevelt tennis team. Enrolled in the University of Iowa, Char was a 1952 graduate of the College of Nursing. She was named Hawkeye Woman of the Year in 1951 (Plass Award) as selected by Mortar Board. She served two terms as president of the Westlawn Student Nursing Residence and was judicial chair of the Currier Women's Dormitory. Classmates at Roosevelt, Char married Don Neumann October 11, 1952 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. They were married for 67 years.
Char launched her nursing career serving briefly at Broadlawns Hospital during the ear1y 1950's polio outbreak. This preceded four years as a Navy wife in San Diego. She worked two years as a nurse at the San Diego Mercy Hospital. Her job ended with the birth of her daughter, Kathi, May 19, 1954 at the Balboa Naval Hospital. A second child was born at the Naval Hospital with son, Dirk arriving December 25, 1955. The family was active at the Pacific Portal Community Church where two children were baptized. Navy discharge brought the then family back to Des Moines, where son Tim, was born October 26, 1958. He was baptized at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Char continued her nursing career at Mercy Hospital Medical Center. She served as a staff nurse for two years before joining the then Mercy College of Nursing as an instructor. She served on the faculty for 12 years. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Drake during this time.
As a 50-year member of Westminster Church, Char was an elder, deacon, church school teacher, and a Stephen Ministry instructor. She was also a parish nurse/lay hospital and home visitor. She was a facilitator for an Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group. She traveled with a small group of Westminster members on a mission trip to Haiti. She received a Governor's Volunteer of the Year Award as presented by then Governor Branstad. Char was a 50-Year member of PEO Chapter GA, serving as president, state delegate, etc. Her ties to the Des Moines YMCA Camp covered many years, including participation in the annual Family Camp with service as 1972 Family Camp Mayors. Her daughter and sons were all Y Camp Counselors. Husband Don, son Tim and grandson Ryan have all served on the Camp Board of Managers. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.
Char has a sister, Shirley Whitfield, living in Dallas, TX. Char leaves three adult children: Kathi Hansen (Bob) of Atlantic, Dirk Neumann (Maureen) of Danville, CA and Tim Neumann (Patty) Johnston; grandchildren are: Kathi: Heidi, Kyle (Valerie) and Hilary; Dirk: Will (Mikaila), Kathleen (Seth McKinnon) and Brian (Jenna) Bonham; Tim: Ryan (Carmen) and Kara (Mike) Mertz; four great grandchildren, Quinn Hansen, Jillian and twins, Lydia and Melody Mertz. As well as nephews, Randy and Rod Whitfield.
Sincere appreciation is expressed to the Scottish Rite Park Health Care Center and Suncrest Hospice for the extended great care.
Friends at invited to a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. A private family interment will be held at Resthaven Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church at Beaver and Franklin Avenues in Des Moines. Memorials may be made to either Westminster Presbyterian Church Foundation or the Des Moines YMCA Camp. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019