West Des Moines - Charlotte Uddin Joynt passed away at home on May 16, 2020 following a courageous two-year struggle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Charlotte was born in Rockford, Illinois on April 4, 1945 to Sven and Mary Jane Uddin. She was raised in Monmouth, Illinois and graduated from Monmouth High School in 1963. While in high school, Charlotte worked part-time as a file clerk for a local physician, an experience that led to her interest in a career in the medical field. She attended Indiana University, graduating in 1967 with a degree in medical records administration and obtained certification as a Registered Records Administrator. Following graduation, Charlotte accepted a position as assistant director of medical records at Deaconess Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and in 1972, she moved to Des Moines to accept a position as director of medical record services for the Iowa Hospital Association.
Charlotte met her husband, Mike on a blind date and they were married in April 1974. When their first daughter, Sarah was born in September 1977, Charlotte retired from her medical career to become a full-time mom. Two more daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret, were born in 1980 and 1982. Charlotte was very active in both professional and volunteer organizations, including the National and Iowa Medical Records Associations, the Polk County Unit of the , Living History Farms Guild, and the West Des Moines Community Schools music programs. Charlotte developed her teddy bear making hobby into a craft business, and was one of the founding members of the Iowa Teddy Bear Makers Guild. Charlotte enjoyed gardening, traveling (especially to visit her daughters), rescuing dogs, reading, attending Des Moines Symphony and Celtic Music Association concerts, and most of all - spending time with family and friends and pets.
Charlotte is survived by and will be greatly missed by her husband, Mike; daughters, Sarah (Ethan Grove) of Rochester, Minnesota, Beth Koons (John) of West Des Moines, and Maggie (Mike McIntosh) of Iowa City; grandchildren, Gavin and Charlotte Koons; brothers, Dr. David Uddin (Doris) of Centerville, Ohio, and Richard Uddin (Janet) of Monmouth, Illinois; sister, Cheryl Hannant of Cleveland, Georgia; many nieces and nephews; two dogs, seven grand-dogs, and two grand-cats.
A private graveside service was held at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. Memorials in Charlotte's name may be directed to the John Stoddard Cancer Center in Des Moines or to Animal Lifeline of Iowa. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 24, 2020