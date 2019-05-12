|
|
Charlotte (Ernst) Leckband
Des Moines - Charlotte (Ernst) Leckband, passed to rest in the calm light of everlasting life on April 22, 2019. She was born in Friedensau (Hebron), NE to David J. and Theodora (Schabaker) Ernst on March 30, 1926 and lived a blessed life of 93 years.
Charlotte attended Friedensau Lutheran School, where her father taught, and high school in Deshler, NE. In 1945, she moved to Washington D.C. to work in the labor department. Charlotte met Iowan, Paul Leckband at Trinity Lutheran Church in Washington D.C. She and Paul were united in marriage in 1948 and made their home in Des Moines, IA where they raised four sons.
Faith in the Lord and love of learning were instilled while she was growing up, and remained important in her life. Charlotte and Paul were very active charter members of Mount Olive Lutheran Church and School in Des Moines. Following Paul's death in 1975, Charlotte worked as a secretary in the VA Hospital. She had a loving heart and cherished time with family and friends. Her interests in lifelong learning and adventure inspired travels with Friendship Force and Ederhostel. With her creative spirit, she liked to cook, garden, read, sew, make baskets, do word puzzles and go kayaking. She encouraged her sons in their educations and in following their creative interests.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Russ (Jackie) of Earlham, Bruce of Bozeman, MT and Jim (Rebecca Kettwig) of Seattle, WA; grandson, Jesse (Sarah) of Iowa City; great grandsons, Finn and Miles; sister, Margaret Hammes; brother, John (Julie) Ernst; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Ernst and Lou Rank; and family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; son, Steve; siblings, Alfred, David, Adeline, Vivian, Ruth, Katherine, and Elizabeth; and sisters-in-law, Pauline, Velda and Bernita.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 5625 Franklin Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Memorials may be directed to Mount Olive Lutheran Church and School. Online condolences may be left at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019