Charlotte Morgan
Urbandale - Charlotte J. Morgan, 86, daughter of Thomas and Lotti (Evans) Morgan, was born on June 3rd, 1933 in Urbandale, IA. Charlotte died on September 9th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. after a long battle with Dementia and Parkinson's disease.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Community of Christ Church, 1645 Pennsylvania Avenue Des Moines, Iowa 50316 at 2:00 p.m. with a one hour prior visitation. There also will be a luncheon provided afterwards.
She received her education, K-12, in the Urbandale School System. She then received degrees in music education from Drake, Simpson, Graceland, Truman (Northeast Missouri State), and studied in Hawaii.
Charlotte never married but served God by caring for her extended family, teaching music K-12 at Guthrie Center Schools, and through the Community of Christ Church as Elder, Teacher, Choir Director. She also played both the piano and organ. She did volunteer work at Methodist Hospital. Charlotte was a member of the Iowa Teachers Association and Community of Christ Church. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, music, church, and World travel.
Charlotte grew up with two sisters, Maxine and Margarete.
Charlotte was able to stay in her Urbandale home, (which her father and uncle John built) until poor health required professional care and she had to relocate to Wesley Life's the Village in Indianola.
Preceded in death by parents, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Charlotte is now resting in the arms of our Lord and singing the Halleluiah Chorus "She Will Be Missed".
Memorials may be directed to Wesley Life Hospice
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 9, 2019