Charlotte Raush
Des Moines - Charlotte L. (Jacobson) Raush died June 26, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her children, Sara (Joel) Rosenberg, Neal, and David (Helene), and by her grandchildren, Melanie and Rebecca. She was preceded in death in 1996 by Melvin, her dear husband of thirty-eight years.
Charlotte was born December 8, 1934, the daughter of Harold and Ella Jacobson. Her sisters Mildred Pearl and Shirley Ohringer, brother-in-law Milton Ohringer, and nephews Lester Pearl and Bill Ohringer also preceded her in death. Charlotte enjoyed her relationship with her nephew Sheldon (Beth) Ohringer and their children, Kylie, Jack, Lexi, and Allison. She shared a strong bond of friendship with her "buddy" Donald Savage.
A lifelong resident of Des Moines, Charlotte graduated as valedictorian from Roosevelt High School and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Iowa, where she was in Sigma Delta Tau sorority. After working in her family candy business, selling real estate, and owning a book store, Charlotte worked for many years as an accounting clerk for the Department of Revenue and Finance of the State of Iowa. Charlotte was a member of Beth El Jacob and Tifereth Israel Synagogues, where she worshipped and volunteered her time through sisterhood and service on the Beth El Jacob Board of Directors and community burial society. She was devoted to family and friends, valuing her "special" relationships with them.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at Jewish Glendale Cemetery. For those unable to attend, a link to view the service via live stream will be available just prior to the service on Charlotte's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Tifereth Israel Synagogue or a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.