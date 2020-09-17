1/
Charlotte Stewart
Charlotte Stewart

Boone - On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Charlotte Neva (McCoy) Stewart, age 79, devoted and loving wife, mother and grandma, passed away at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.

Friends may call from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Boone. Graveside service will be held at 1:45 P.M. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Ackworth Cemetery in Ackworth, Iowa.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Charlotte's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Kidney Fund or the First United Methodist Church in Boone.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Ackworth Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel - Boone
1006 Sixth Street
Boone, IA 50036
515-432-3900
