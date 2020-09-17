Charlotte Stewart
Boone - On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Charlotte Neva (McCoy) Stewart, age 79, devoted and loving wife, mother and grandma, passed away at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Friends may call from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Boone. Graveside service will be held at 1:45 P.M. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Ackworth Cemetery in Ackworth, Iowa.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Charlotte's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Kidney Fund or the First United Methodist Church in Boone.