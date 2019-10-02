|
Charlton "Charlie" William Bishop
Polk City - Charlton "Charlie" Bishop, 18, passed away September 29, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4pm - 7pm Thursday October 3, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope (520 NW 36th St Ankeny, Iowa 50023).
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30am Friday, October 4, 2019, at Lutheran Church of Hope. All are invited to a luncheon following the service.
Our dearest Charlie, at 18 we should be talking about your future, not writing about your past. Though we are paralyzed in grief, you taught us to never quit fighting, so here is a bit of your story. On September 29th, 2019 you left this world in the arms of the Bishop5 after a 3-year battle with brain cancer. You didn't set out to change the world, but oh what an impact you have made!
Our third child, you were born on June 26, 2001 and you quickly brought a new level of energy, fun, and excitement into our home. From a young age you were the family's entertainment with your goofy expressions, witty quips, and charming turn-of-phrase that we continue to use today. You were a joy to be around because you always made life fun.
Summer was your season! You were always the first into the boat, first into the lake, first into the pool, and first on the dock with your fishing pole. You loved the water, especially weekends at your grandparents' home on the Mississippi River. You were their "best customer".
You loved playing soccer, skateboarding with your brother, and spending time hanging with your friends. You always moved with a purpose. When you left the house you vanished, and when you returned you were out of breath. With no fear, you were often the daredevil, doing back flips off boats, buildings, or out of a plane.
You were full of energy and lived life to the fullest, but you were also sensitive, caring, loving, and wise beyond your years. You spent many days at home, playing your piano for hours or spending time on your computer, gaming with your friends.
Charlie - you were so strong. When you were diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer at the age of 15 it tried to steal the best years of your life. But it could not bring your spirit down. You remained hope-filled and active, long after your body allowed. You pressed on through multiple surgeries, radiation, and chemo therapy treatments while keeping up with school, graduating with your class in May of 2019.
With cancer, you never did a lot of things - you never complained, you never got mad, you never worried, and you never gave up hope. You knew you had eternal life in Heaven. We miss your big smile, your big brown eyes, and your curly brown hair.
Charlie is survived by his parents, Chad and Wenda (McKenna) Bishop; sister, Lexia and Jeremy Junker and nephew Calvin Charles; brother, Christian and Cassandra (Cory) Bishop; grandparents, Robert and Pam McKenna, Bill and Sandi Bishop, Janice and Wendell Bosley, Ron and Kathy Johnson; Great-grandmother, Geneva Stoneburner; aunts and uncles, Dina McKenna, Kendra and Tim Gustafson, Bobby McKenna, Ned McKenna and Renee Negrete, Laurie and Ed Finn, Jennifer and Wayne Bruggeman, Becky and Bill Brown, Justin and Heather Johnson, Jarrod and Synthia Johnson; and numerous cousins and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his aunt, Bretta Gayle McKenna.
Burial service will follow luncheon at Ames Municipal Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Charlie's name for a memorial to be decided at a later date.
Leave online condolences at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 2, 2019