Ames, formerly of Jefferson - Funeral Services for Chase Flack, 26, will be 10:00 am Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Greene County Middle School Gymnasium, 204 South Vine Street, Jefferson, IA. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Greene County Middle School Gymnasium, 204 South Vine Street, Jefferson, IA. Interment will be at Dodge Township Cemetery, Guthrie County, Iowa. The Chase Flack Memorial Fund has been set up and memorials may be left at Home State Bank in Jefferson.
Chase Allen Flack was born on November 30, 1992 in Jefferson, Iowa to Brenda and Craig Flack. Chase was an adventurous, happy, life-of-the-party kind of guy who loved traveling, trying new foods, spending time with his friends and family, and most of all, making memories with his brother, Clint.
During Chase's high school years, he participated in football, track, dirt biking, and his favorite, wrestling. Chase went to state in track in the two mile and went to state wrestling where he placed 3rd, two years in a row. Chase broke records and became the all-time winningest wrestler in Ram wrestling history. Chase went on to wrestle at Iowa State and still enjoyed attending Iowa State Wrestling meets with his mom.
Chase also enjoyed tailgating with friends and family and cheering on the Cyclone football team. Chase graduated from Iowa State University in the College of Business and Management in 2015. Chase worked as a project manager for Dean Snyder where he became close with all of his co-workers and was known as such a hard worker.
Just six short months ago, Chase met the love of his life, Hannah Woods. They were inseparable from the moment they met. Chase went on to conquer new adventures with Hannah; like, taking her skiing for the first time in Minnesota, visiting all of his friends in Colorado, and climbing to Mt. Everest Base Camp together. One of Chase's biggest accomplishments was conquering the Mt. Everest Base Camp trek. There was nothing he couldn't do.
He was such a happy, go lucky guy, with the biggest heart. He was known for his positivity and lending a helping hand. It didn't matter what you were going through; in Chase's eyes everything was going to work out and if it didn't he was always there to help you through it. Chase was a lover, a lover of all things, but most importantly his family and friends. Chase will be remembered for his smile that lit up the room, his positive attitude, and the outpouring love that he showed everyone. Chase impacted many people and was a positive role model for many.
Chase is survived by his parents: Brenda Flack and Craig Flack both of Jefferson, IA, his siblings: Clint Flack (Tiffanie Carey) of Jefferson, IA, Chelsea Flack of Ames, IA, and Chantel Flack of Ames, IA, his grandparents: Jeanette and Tom Flack of Jefferson, IA, his girlfriend: Hannah Woods of Ames, IA, numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. Chase was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ron and Marilyn Hoyt, and his uncle, Curt Flack.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 5, 2019