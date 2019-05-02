Services
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Methodist Church
Guthrie Center, IA
Cherese Zaiger Obituary
Cherese Zaiger

Guthrie Center - Cherese Renae Zaiger, daughter of Emmert and Nadene (Bond) Zaiger was born on October 5, 1953, in Guthrie Center, Iowa and died April 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Cherese attended school in Exira, Iowa and graduated from high school in 1971. She was active in 4-H and won awards at county and state fair competitions for her sewing projects. She attended Iowa State University College in Ames, Iowa majoring in Interior Design.

Cherese married Greg Abild and two children were born of this union: Erik Abild and Zachary Abild. Cherese married Jerry Tolkan and they had a son, Cody James Tolkan.

Cherese was a high achiever living up to the "Zaiger work ethic " by furthering her education to become a nurse. However, she was devoted to her children making time to attend their school and athletic events.

She had many friends some that she maintained connections with from early grade school. Everyone who knew Cherese remember her as someone that had a zest for life, that could be found in her sense of humor, her love for fashion, her devotion and loyalty toward family and friends. She took pride in her appearance.

Cherese is survived by her children: Erik. Abild, Zachary (Mirela) Abild, and Cody Tolkan; her grandchildren: Lillian, Lucille, Benjamin and Brody Abild (Zachary), Nicholas Paul (Erik), and Liliana Tolkan (Cody); her sister, MarJean Pedersen, Elk Horn, Iowa; brother Mike Zaiger, Rib Lake, Wisconsin ; nephews, Jason Zaiger, Luke Zaiger, Bart Zaiger, Alan Pedersen, Kert Pedersen; nieces, Tammie Nelson, Lila Bintner, Kim White, Michelle Zaiger and Vicki Zook. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, "Jazzy".

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and siblings Jerene Joyce Zaiger, Sondra Kay Zaiger, Gary Ugene Zaiger, Jordon Emmert Zaiger; also aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 am at the Methodist Church in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center.

Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 2, 2019
