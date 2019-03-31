|
Cheri Betzer
Carlisle - Cheri Lou Betzer passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 also at Peterson Funeral Home. Interment will follow services in Avon Cemetery.
Cheri was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Russell and Erna Pentico on May 5, 1941. She graduated from Carlisle High School, worked in accounts receivable for Ruan, and retired to Rogers, Arkansas in 1986. Cheri enjoyed those years reading, working on many crafts (especially quilting), and spending time with family. In 2013, Cheri returned back to Carlisle to help care for her mother.
Cheri is survived by her two children, Terry Bunce (wife Janet) of St. Charles, Iowa and Patti Darter (husband Paul) of Rogers, Arkansas; grandchildren Shawn Bunce, Tanner Bunce, Sydney Morris, Kinsey Rivers, Alye Darter, Raegin Callaway, and Laekin Darter; and 10 great-grandchildren. Cheri was preceded in death by her son Timothy, her parents, her husband Larry, and her brother Richard.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019