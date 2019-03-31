Services
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheri Betzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheri Betzer


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cheri Betzer Obituary
Cheri Betzer

Carlisle - Cheri Lou Betzer passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 also at Peterson Funeral Home. Interment will follow services in Avon Cemetery.

Cheri was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Russell and Erna Pentico on May 5, 1941. She graduated from Carlisle High School, worked in accounts receivable for Ruan, and retired to Rogers, Arkansas in 1986. Cheri enjoyed those years reading, working on many crafts (especially quilting), and spending time with family. In 2013, Cheri returned back to Carlisle to help care for her mother.

Cheri is survived by her two children, Terry Bunce (wife Janet) of St. Charles, Iowa and Patti Darter (husband Paul) of Rogers, Arkansas; grandchildren Shawn Bunce, Tanner Bunce, Sydney Morris, Kinsey Rivers, Alye Darter, Raegin Callaway, and Laekin Darter; and 10 great-grandchildren. Cheri was preceded in death by her son Timothy, her parents, her husband Larry, and her brother Richard.

Online condolences can be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now