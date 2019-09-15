|
|
Cherry B. West
Des Moines - Cherry B. West, 77, passed away on September 13, 2019 at EveryStep Kavanagh on 56th after a short battle with cancer. She was born in, Des Moines on October 5, 1941, to Reuben and Sadie (Wolfe) Scheffers.
Cherry married Roger West on September 1, 1961. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and spending time with her family. Cherry was a talented afghan maker and won numerous awards for her crafting at the fair. She was known as "The Heart Angel" at Taylor House Hospice as she supplied over 50, 000 hand crafted heart memorials through the years.
Cherry is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Roger; children, James West, Michael (Sue Davies) West, Nancy (Shawn) Thornton and Allison (Nick) Saul; grandchildren, Ryan (Kylie) West, Lindsay (Wes) Sokol, Austin and Grant Saul; great grandchildren, Elaina and Everett West and Ellie and Hayden Sokol. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Reuben Jr., Eugene, Dee and Linda.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019