Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cherry C. McElwee


1950 - 2020
Cherry C. McElwee Obituary
Cherry C. McElwee

Des Moines - Cherry C. McElwee, 70, passed away at her home in Des Moines on May 6, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1950, to Thurston and Evelyn Burkholder.

Cherry is survived by her son, Chad Cooper; grandchildren, Alicia Harper and Krista Cooper; great-grandchildren, Rylie, Jax, and Karma; brother, Larry Burkholder; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike McElwee; and her brother, Lonnie Burkholder.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. We kindly ask you to be mindful of your time greeting the family as we must work within the Covid-19 restrictions. A graveside service will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -