Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church
Ankeny, IA
Cheryl Bruder


1944 - 2019
Cheryl Bruder Obituary
Cheryl Bruder

Ankeny - Cheryl Ann Bruder, 74, of Ankeny passed away August 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church in Ankeny. A visitation will be held 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Chapel (4208 N Ankeny Blvd), with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

She is survived by husband Ron; her children Kevin (Susan) and Steve (Teri) Bruder; 6 grandchildren Allison (Jace) Taylor, Emily, Joel, Christopher, Matt, and Andy; her twin brother Don (Sue) Christ; sister-in-law Martha Schoen who she was especially close to, a brother-in-law Rich (Tedda) Bruder.

She was a loving wife, mom, and caregiver, and was a proud grandmother. She will be great missed by all of her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to OLIH or Blank Children's Hospital.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 8, 2019
