Cheryl Bruder
Ankeny - Cheryl Ann Bruder, 74, of Ankeny passed away August 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church in Ankeny. A visitation will be held 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Chapel (4208 N Ankeny Blvd), with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
She is survived by husband Ron; her children Kevin (Susan) and Steve (Teri) Bruder; 6 grandchildren Allison (Jace) Taylor, Emily, Joel, Christopher, Matt, and Andy; her twin brother Don (Sue) Christ; sister-in-law Martha Schoen who she was especially close to, a brother-in-law Rich (Tedda) Bruder.
She was a loving wife, mom, and caregiver, and was a proud grandmother. She will be great missed by all of her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to OLIH or Blank Children's Hospital.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 8, 2019