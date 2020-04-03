|
Cheryl May Rumley
Des Moines, Iowa - Cheryl May Rumley, age 73, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. There will be a public visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Private family services will be held on Wednesday with burial at Altoona Cemetery. Cheryl was born February 21, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa to Earl C. and Ethel L. (Archer) Kern. She was a lifelong resident of the Des Moines area. Cheryl graduated from Saydel High School and worked for EMC Insurance as a Clerical Unit Leader for 22 years prior to her retirement. After retirement, she worked one day a week at Collectamania. She enjoyed Bingo, crafting, fishing, and playing the slot machines, but above all else Cheryl loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Chris (David) Blacksmith, Tammy (Joe) Agey, and Robbie Rumley; grandchildren, Heather (Sean) Logan, David Blacksmith Jr., Zachary Blacksmith, Ryan (Ashley) Agey, and Camie Agey; great-grandchildren, Blane Chipp and Aidan Agey; brother, Jimmy Kern; her best four-legged friend, Ruby; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald; nine siblings; and her parents, Earl and Ethel Kern.
