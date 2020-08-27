1/1
Chester Dwight Cole
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester Dwight Cole

January 29, 1934 - August 19, 2020

Chester was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa to Frank William and Opal Elizabeth (nee Silverise) and had an older brother, William (Bill).

Chester served in the Army during the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the VFW and the DAV. He was an active member of The Methodist Church for 60 years and devoted many hours of service wherever needed. He also enjoyed Bingo and other activities at the Waxahachie Senior Center.

He was best known for his ability to fix anything, his woodworking skills, his tough nature, his willingness to help others, and his fun sense of humor. Together, Chester and Marilyn owned and operated Chet's TV, Southtown Bait Shop, and Catfish World.

After a long illness, Chester was able to pass peacefully at home with his wife by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Marilyn (nee Olson), his children Melodie (Ronald) Zehm, James, and Sherri (Steve) Rosenbaum, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Services will be delayed until a later date.

Contributions can be made to: Ferris Heights United Methodist Church, 108 Center Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved