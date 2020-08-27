Chester Dwight Cole



January 29, 1934 - August 19, 2020



Chester was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa to Frank William and Opal Elizabeth (nee Silverise) and had an older brother, William (Bill).



Chester served in the Army during the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the VFW and the DAV. He was an active member of The Methodist Church for 60 years and devoted many hours of service wherever needed. He also enjoyed Bingo and other activities at the Waxahachie Senior Center.



He was best known for his ability to fix anything, his woodworking skills, his tough nature, his willingness to help others, and his fun sense of humor. Together, Chester and Marilyn owned and operated Chet's TV, Southtown Bait Shop, and Catfish World.



After a long illness, Chester was able to pass peacefully at home with his wife by his side.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years Marilyn (nee Olson), his children Melodie (Ronald) Zehm, James, and Sherri (Steve) Rosenbaum, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.



Services will be delayed until a later date.



Contributions can be made to: Ferris Heights United Methodist Church, 108 Center Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165









