|
|
Chloe Arlene Lewis
Bondurant -
Arlene Lewis, 102, passed away at Taylor House Hospice on October 6, 2019, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. She was born August 1, 1917, in Mason City, Nebraska, to Oscar and Jennie Runyan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Bondurant Christian Church, 304 Grant Street South, with burial to follow at Bondurant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Friday evening from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Bondurant Christian Church in loving memory of Arlene.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 10, 2019