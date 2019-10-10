Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon St
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bondurant Christian Church
304 Grant Street South
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bondurant Christian Church
304 Grant Street South
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chloe Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chloe Arlene Lewis


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chloe Arlene Lewis Obituary
Chloe Arlene Lewis

Bondurant -

Arlene Lewis, 102, passed away at Taylor House Hospice on October 6, 2019, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. She was born August 1, 1917, in Mason City, Nebraska, to Oscar and Jennie Runyan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Bondurant Christian Church, 304 Grant Street South, with burial to follow at Bondurant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Friday evening from 5-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Bondurant Christian Church in loving memory of Arlene.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chloe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now