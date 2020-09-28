Chris Hansen, Sr.
Dallas Center - Chris Hansen Sr. said goodbye at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Coco, our beloved pet Sammy, his father Neil Hansen, his son Chris Hansen Jr (Kim), daughters Courtney Weaver (Matt), Carri Bowlsby (Josh), son Casey (Emilie), step-son Jack Cates, step-son-in-law Rob Nichols and grandchildren Mary, Matthew, Lucas, Rebecca, Natalie, Anna, Madalyn, Kaya, Jocelyn, Jackson, Cale, Evie, Lane, Jude, Adam and Larissa. Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Hansen, step-daughter, Rochelle Nichols and granddaughter, Leah Hansen.
Chris' extended family includes 9 siblings, 26 nieces and nephews.
The many employees, business associates, customers and friends whose lives touched Chris will be forever remembered.
Deep appreciation is extended to MercyOne Des Moines Neurosurgery, Dr. Gachiani, Mission Cancer + Blood, Dr. Freeman and staff, MercyOne Des Moines Cancer Center, Dr. Puri, MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, and EveryStep hospice for their expertise, years of dedication, support, and friendship.
The family requests memorials to American Brain Tumor Association or the National Brain Tumor Society. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.
Private burial services will be held at a later date.