Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon St
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elim Christian Fellowship
525 E 9th Street
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Elim Christian Fellowship
525 E 9th Street
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines - Christine "Chris" Ann Mease, age 63, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home in Des Moines. Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Elim Christian Fellowship, 525 E 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. A repass will follow the services. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
