|
|
Chris Mease
Des Moines - Christine "Chris" Ann Mease, age 63, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home in Des Moines. Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Elim Christian Fellowship, 525 E 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. A repass will follow the services. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019