Chris Monroe
- - A celebration of life ceremony for Chris Monroe, formerly of Des Moines, will be held at Central Presbyterian Church Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m. Chris passed away March 7 at her home in Crosslake, Minnesota following an inspiring battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Chris spent her life doing what she could to make a positive difference in her world. Professionally, that meant spending her entire career working to help Iowa Newspapers make a difference in their communities. She was employed at the Iowa Newspaper Association (INA) from 1982 until her retirement in 2016 rising through the ranks from an advertising sales representative to become executive director.
She would say that her greatest accomplishment was the difference she made in raising her two sons Scott and Wes, both seniors at Iowa State University. The boys truly became young men through the last few months of her illness and none of her professional accomplishments could rival the pride she felt about the accomplishments of her sons. Their character and strength stand as a legacy to their mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Chris Mudge Next Generation Fund at the Iowa Newspaper Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019