|
|
Chris Moore
Ankeny - Chris Moore, 29, of Ankeny, formerly of Florida, passed away February 7, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15th, from 3 to 4 p.m. at First Family Church, 317 SE Magazine Road, in Ankeny. Memorial services will follow at 4 p.m. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Chris Moore Memorial Fund at Veridian Credit Union (reference Lyndsey Moore), or in his name directly to the Harbor of Hope in Des Moines, Iowa.
www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020