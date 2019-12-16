|
|
Chris Paul McDougal
West Des Moines - Chris Paul McDougal died unexpectedly on December 12th, 2019. He was born on February 29, 1960 in Corydon, Iowa, to Dale and Dorothy McDougal.
He was a devoted father, a faithful friend, a great "wingman," and most of all a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. Indeed, Chris would say Christ was the source of the life he lived. He will be greatly missed.
Memorial gifts can be made to Christ Community Church. The visitation will be from 4:30 pm - 6:15 pm December 18, 2019, at Temple B'nai Jeshurun in Des Moines. Services will follow at 6:30 pm. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019