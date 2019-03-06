Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Altoona - Chris was born December 13, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa to Mary Jane (Howe) and John McKinney. Christina passed away March 1, 2019 at her home with her beloved husband at her side.

Chris was Manager of a Greenhouse. She was THE Perennial Queen. Chris loved gardening, flowers, bird watching and her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a great Grandma and loved each member of her family. Chris had an infectious laugh and caused joy in all who heard her laugh.

Chris is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Ken Eckert; her daughters, Robbin Pierce (Daniel); Beth Preston (Shawn); her son, Damon Eckert (Amy); 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; her two sisters, Jo Drost (John) and Renee Pruitt (Pat), many dear friends and family members who will dearly miss Chris. Christina was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Jane (Howe) and John Robert McKinney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona, Iowa 50009. Family and friends are invited to come and share memories and stories of their time with Chris.

Memorials may be directed to in loving memory of Christina.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
