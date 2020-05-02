|
Christine A. Jensen
Des Moines - Christine Ann Jensen, 67, was the daughter of Charles Wagner and Margaret Jean (Subra) Jensen. She was born August 31, 1952, in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated from Newton High School and received her Associate Degree from Iowa State University in Ames.
Chris was lifelong employee of Century Link in Des Moines and attended the First Congregational Church in Newton and later Windsor Heights Lutheran Church in Des Moines. She had a deep faith in God. She loved all animals large and small, especially cats. Chris was known to rescue animals that needed a home, and she had many pets throughout her life and was devoted to them. Of all her interests her love of animals was central to her life. One of her passions was to feed birds and bunnies. She had a gentle and kind heart. Chris loved music, especially The Carpenters, and singing their songs with her twin sister, Andrea. Chris was known by her friends for her compassion, generosity and caring for others.
Chris formerly of Newton, passed away on Friday May 1, 2020, at Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines. The Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton, is entrusted with the arrangements. Burial will be in the Newton Union Cemetery, near her parents. In lieu of all flowers memorials may be designated to the Jasper County Animal Rescue League, 5411 Liberty Avenue, Newton, Iowa 50208.
Chris is survived by her twin sister Andrea Jensen; brother-in-law Robert Young; her niece Margaret; and many good neighbors and friends. Chris was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Jean; and grandparents: Soren and Bertha Jensen, Vanita and Wayne Leek.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or memorial at this time.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 2 to May 10, 2020