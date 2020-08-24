1/1
Christine Estrada
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Estrada

Des Moines - Christine Kay known as "Chris" Roberts Estrada, age 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 11:30 am, in the comfort of her home under the care of her beloved husband Roberto Estrada of Des Moines, Iowa. She was born on November 27, 1956 to James and Dorothy Roberts.

Chris is survived by her husband Roberto and her step-son Jian. She is a devoted wife and a mother. Chris refers to her husband as "Honey pie" which is a very special endearment that will forever remain in his heart.

Chris lived her life to the fullest. She loved to travel and liked to bake and always made the best cookies! Quilting, Crocheting and Photography are some of her other hobbies she enjoyed.

No services are planned at this time. Chris's remains will be cremated at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home and Crematory in Urbandale. Her last request is to have part of her ashes buried next to her parent's grave, a part will go to the Philippines at her husband's hometown in Bangcud and the remaining part will be in Novaliches Manila Philippines.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Des Moines. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved