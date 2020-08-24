Christine Estrada



Des Moines - Christine Kay known as "Chris" Roberts Estrada, age 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 11:30 am, in the comfort of her home under the care of her beloved husband Roberto Estrada of Des Moines, Iowa. She was born on November 27, 1956 to James and Dorothy Roberts.



Chris is survived by her husband Roberto and her step-son Jian. She is a devoted wife and a mother. Chris refers to her husband as "Honey pie" which is a very special endearment that will forever remain in his heart.



Chris lived her life to the fullest. She loved to travel and liked to bake and always made the best cookies! Quilting, Crocheting and Photography are some of her other hobbies she enjoyed.



No services are planned at this time. Chris's remains will be cremated at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home and Crematory in Urbandale. Her last request is to have part of her ashes buried next to her parent's grave, a part will go to the Philippines at her husband's hometown in Bangcud and the remaining part will be in Novaliches Manila Philippines.



Donations in her memory may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Des Moines. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store