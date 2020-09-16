Christopher "Chris" Andrew Sheriff
West Des Moines - One of Indiana University's most dedicated fans, Christopher "Chris" Andrew Sheriff, left this earth too soon on Thursday, September 10, 2020. In his 38 years of life, he carried a passion for sports that few could match. Many conversations with Chris consisted of sports facts and stats, which in some ways contributed to his nickname "Google" and being referred to as a walking encyclopedia. Beyond his love for the Hooisers and the Yankees, Chris found solace in a variety of music as both a performer and listener. Some of his favorite artists included Incubus, Straight No Chaser, and James Taylor. From one playlist to the next, Chris traveled the country after he completed one of his lifelong dreams—earning his Commercial Driver's License. Throughout his lifetime, his love for traveling took him to countless national parks, 47 states, and three continents. A myriad of Boy Scout trips led him to one of his life achievements—attaining Eagle Scout rank. His love of trucking and travel was no match for the love of his wife and the desire to be home each night, and in his recent travel he found himself traveling closer to home. Chris was a master of making others laugh. The love for cooking he shared with his mother led to his study of Culinary Arts. As a son, Chris's bond with his father was powerful and inspiring and Chris often referred to his father as his best friend; the relationship was mutual. As a brother, his desire to take care of his younger sister was demonstrated when he continued to eat lunch with her at school. His loyalty to those he loved ran deep. Chris was a dedicated husband, son, brother, friend, and "dog dad" to Charlie, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. At an early age Chris was often reminded that he had "an angel on his shoulders" and we know his angel is still traveling this next path of life with him.
Chris was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Shirley Sheriff; and his maternal grandfather, George Hultz. Chris leaves behind a wife, Stephanie Sheriff of West Des Moines; his father and mother, Rick and Georgia Sheriff of Urbandale; a sister, Colleen Sheriff (Charlotte Roberts) of La Crosse, WI; his maternal grandmother, Betty Jean Hultz of Urbandale; and a large extended family.
Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The family invites you to join via livestream for the private 2:00 p.m. service and in person for the public visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required.
Chris believed in giving his money to charities rather than flowers that come and go, therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Food Bank of Iowa, The American Heart Association
, or a charity of your choice
.