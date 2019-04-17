Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:45 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Resthaven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Doll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher L. Doll


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher L. Doll Obituary
Christopher L. Doll

Des Moines - Christopher L. Doll, 37, passed away April 11, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He fought a good fight as long as he could.

Chris was born August 22, 1981 to Doug and Terri Doll in Des Moines, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, with a time of reflection at 6:45 p.m. Family and friends will be meeting at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 then will process to Resthaven Cemetery for a 12:00 p.m. graveside service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House or

.

For the full obituary and to express condolences please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now