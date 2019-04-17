|
Christopher L. Doll
Des Moines - Christopher L. Doll, 37, passed away April 11, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He fought a good fight as long as he could.
Chris was born August 22, 1981 to Doug and Terri Doll in Des Moines, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, with a time of reflection at 6:45 p.m. Family and friends will be meeting at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 then will process to Resthaven Cemetery for a 12:00 p.m. graveside service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House or
