Christopher Lukehart
- - Christopher Lukehart was born October 18, 1990 and departed this life on March 7, 2019 in Des Moines. A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at Birdland Park-Ding Darling Shelter, 2700 Saylor Road, Des Moines.
Christopher was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence G. and Rosemarie Lukehart; and aunt, Diane Kissinger. He is survived by his mother, Terri Lukehart; father, Thomas Bowlby; sister, Regina (Ray) Ebert; nephew, Grant Giefer; niece, Chloe Ebert; and other extended family members including, Larry (Laurie) Lukehart, Tina Gill, Dave Kissinger, Danny Bailey and Mike Lukehart.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019