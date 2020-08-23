Or Copy this URL to Share

Christopher R. Keller



Brooklyn - Christopher R. Keller, age 41, of Brooklyn, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday August 26, 2020 at the Michael J. Manatt Center, Brooklyn with Rev. David Rogula officiating. Burial will be at the Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 3-7 p.m., Tuesday August 25, 2020 at the Michael J. Manatt Center, Brooklyn. Memorials may be contributed to the Cement Mixer Wrestling Club. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements.









