Christopher Snowbarger
West Des Moines - Chris Snowbarger, 40, of West Des Moines, passed away unexpectedly on Friday May 1, 2020.
Chris was born March 13, 1980 in Cedar Rapids, IA and spent the majority of his life in the Des Moines area. Chris was an extremely talented artist. He was a very passionate and caring man and most of his career was dedicated to helping others, most recently as the Director of Right at Home. He had a heart of gold and a wicked sense of humor. Above all, Chris loved his kids and took immense pride in being their dad.
Chris is survived by his children, Jack and Amelia, and their mom, Katie Snowbarger of Clive; brother, Phil (Towera) Snowbarger of West Des Moines; godmother, Donalla Warren of Des Moines; and his 7 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Amy Snowbarger; mother-in-law, Chris Musser and Grandparents, Ben and Rae Gene Robbins.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be having a private service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in support of the education fund for Chris' Children.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020