Dunedin, FL - Cris Aldrich, 56, passed away on March 19th in Palm Harbor, Fl. He was a native of Iowa and a respected Civil Engineer and Land Surveyor. Survivors include his sons, Tom Aldrich of Ankeny and Sam Aldrich of Des Moines; siblings, Steve Aldrich of Adel and Diana (Mike) Haynes of Dallas Center; nephews, Mike Rupp, Andy Haynes and Blake Haynes; and in-laws, the Rupp and Featheringill families. Cris was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janell, his parents, Jon and Sara, and his nephew, Jacob Rupp.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
