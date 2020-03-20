Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Urbandale - Chris Crawford, 54, of Urbandale, IA passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Chris was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of golf and the Hawkeyes, as well as his kindness and loyalty to those he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Nan; his children, Olivia (Matt Cruz), Georgia and Dominic Crawford, Simon (Abbie), Eli (Olivia), Susie, Sally, Clara, Frannie and Alice Gaul; as well as his grandchildren, Xavier Cruz, Wesley, Waverly and Gus Gaul; his brother, Craig Crawford and Craig's daughter, Delaney; his sister, Caron McCallister (Scott) and their children, Ben, Nick and Cassidy; and his mother, Mary Ann Crawford (Larry Shuff). He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Crawford.

A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. A family vigil service will be held Sunday at Iles Westover Chapel. Refer to the Iles website to join the family via livestream.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to wildwoodhillsranch.org or to Holy Trinity Catholic Church to honor Chris's memory. Condolences may be shared at IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
