Services
Glen Abbey Memorial Park
3838 Bonita Road
Bonita, CA 91902
(619) 498-4600
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Glen Abbey Memorial Park
3838 Bonita Road
Bonita, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chuck 1965-2019
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chuck Jones 1965-2019


1965 -
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chuck Jones 1965-2019 Obituary
Chuck Jones 1965-2019

Chula Vista, CA - Chuck Jones lived a rich and full life and left us much too soon, on August 18, 2019, at age 53. He was born and raised in Des Moines and was a graduate of Hoover High School and Iowa State University.

Chuck was a proud and generous father, son, brother, uncle and friend who left memorable impressions on the many people he encountered throughout his life. He lived much of his adult life in and around San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.

Chuck is survived by his two children, Montse and Diego, and their mother, Bertha Salas; his biological father, Robert Munford; his sisters Ruth (Dean) Nichols and Michaela (Marcus) Johnson; his brothers Matthew Munford, Noah Munford, Bill Jones and Larry (Carol) Jones; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family. He also leaves Betty, Derrick, Gustavo and many other dear friends to grieve his passing. He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Betty Fry Jones and John Paul Jones, and his biological mother Stefanie Messenger Rhodes.

Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bonita-ca/chuck-jones-8829530.

A service for Chuck will be held Saturday, August 31, from 11-4 at Glen Abbey Memorial Park, 3838 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chuck's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glen Abbey Memorial Park
Download Now