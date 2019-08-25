|
|
Chuck Jones 1965-2019
Chula Vista, CA - Chuck Jones lived a rich and full life and left us much too soon, on August 18, 2019, at age 53. He was born and raised in Des Moines and was a graduate of Hoover High School and Iowa State University.
Chuck was a proud and generous father, son, brother, uncle and friend who left memorable impressions on the many people he encountered throughout his life. He lived much of his adult life in and around San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.
Chuck is survived by his two children, Montse and Diego, and their mother, Bertha Salas; his biological father, Robert Munford; his sisters Ruth (Dean) Nichols and Michaela (Marcus) Johnson; his brothers Matthew Munford, Noah Munford, Bill Jones and Larry (Carol) Jones; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family. He also leaves Betty, Derrick, Gustavo and many other dear friends to grieve his passing. He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Betty Fry Jones and John Paul Jones, and his biological mother Stefanie Messenger Rhodes.
Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bonita-ca/chuck-jones-8829530.
A service for Chuck will be held Saturday, August 31, from 11-4 at Glen Abbey Memorial Park, 3838 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019