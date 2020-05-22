Resources
Chuck (Charles Franklin) Shockley

Chuck (Charles Franklin) Shockley Obituary
Chuck (Charles Franklin) Shockley

Chuck (Charles Franklin) Shockley, 60, passed away on May 18, 2020 under the care of St. Croix Hospice at Grandview Heights Rehab and Healthcare in Marshalltown, Iowa. A public memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a future date. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Moore; two sons- Benjamin (Cynthia Morales) and Alex (Ailee Velazquez); and a brother John (Tammy). Condolences may be left directly to the family by visiting https://www.iowacremation.com/obituary/2020/May/Charles-Franklin-Shockley.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to May 24, 2020
