Cindy Harryman
Adel - Cindy Michelle (Dowd) Harryman, 56, of Adel, passed away December 27, 2019 after a 12 year long courageous battle with cancer at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Funeral services will be at 11:00AM Thursday January 2, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Adel. Burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Rural Van Meter. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel where family will greet friends from 4:00-7:00PM.
Cindy was born October 2, 1963 in Des Moines, Iowa to the parents of Daniel and Audrey Dowd. Cindy graduated from North High School in Des Moines with the class of 1982. Cindy was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she attended. Cindy was an Iowa State University fanatic where she loved cheering on their sports. She enjoyed numerous hobbies including shopping, scrapbooking, playing soft ball, but most of all she enjoyed her family and her friends.
Cindy is survived by her significant other Ron Smith; Ron's daughter Tonya (Travis) Rhiner and her children Lexus Burger and Ryleigh Rhiner; sister Barb (Rick Cahail) Wessel; brothers Phillip (Sue) Tilton and Kim Dowd; niece Misty (Ray) Jones. Cindy was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her Parents Daniel and Audrey; grandparents Lucy and Ray Clark; brothers Greg Tilton and Gary Tilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Faith Lutheran Church for the building fund. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019