Claire ColeDes Moines - Claire Cole, 92, passed away November 20, 2020 of natural causes at Wesley Acres Retirement Community, where she was living. Memorial services will be held in the Spring of 2021 when it is safe to gather.Claire Geneva Anderson Cole was born in Sioux City, Iowa on April 27, 1928 to David Edmond and Ella Sara (Geneva) Anderson. She was a graduate of Sioux City Central High School and attended Iowa State University, where she met Richard Cole, Jr. They married October 4, 1947 and eventually moved to the Urbandale/Des Moines community on November 1, 1957, where they raised their three children, Steve, Catherine and Sally.After her children entered school, Claire began her long career in banking, beginning with Brenton Banks which eventually became Norwest then Wells Fargo Bank. Beloved by customers and co-workers alike, she started as a teller, and through her hard work and tireless dedication, she finished her career as assistant vice president in the mortgage loan department.Claire was still an active member of the Tri-Delta Sorority. She volunteered at Wesley Acres gift shops and enjoyed participating in Wesley Life. As a skilled Bridge player, she loved playing with various groups including at the Senior Center.Claire will be remembered for her kindness to others and peaceful demeanor. When differing in an opinion she would say, "There is no solution, seek it lovingly."Claire's greatest gift to her family was her unconditional love and support. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard, on January 19, 2010, after 62 years of marriage. Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Stephen (Christine) Cole of Aspen, CO, Catherine (Francis) Cole-Murphy of New York, NY and Sally (Jerry) Cole-White of San Leandro, CA; two grandchildren, Anderson Cole and Claire White; and nieces, Susan (Frank) Sonye and Nancy Anderson (Lorenzo Migliorini). She was also preceded in death by her brother, David Anderson.Always kind and mindful of others, Claire lived her life with a wonderful effortless grace, and will be missed and remembered fondly by all who had the good fortune to know her.