Claire Elizabeth Bondhus



Big Lake, MN - Claire Elizabeth (Claire Bear) Bondhus, age 33, born March 13, 1987, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020. Claire was sassy and enjoyed singing and beading. She loved participating in Renaissance Faires and karaoke nights. Her greatest joy was being with her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family.



Claire is survived by her parents, Teresa and Michael Bondhus; siblings, Joshua (Aaron) Bondhus and Sam Bondhus; lifelong friends/siblings, Sara and Ben; many other adopted siblings; godmother, Jane From; many extended aunts, uncles, and cousins; close friends, Denise and Dennis Brown; and countless other loving friends.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her godfather, Joe Newstrom and uncles, John and Barry Bondhus.









