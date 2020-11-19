1/1
Claire Elizabeth Bondhus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire Elizabeth Bondhus

Big Lake, MN - Claire Elizabeth (Claire Bear) Bondhus, age 33, born March 13, 1987, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020. Claire was sassy and enjoyed singing and beading. She loved participating in Renaissance Faires and karaoke nights. Her greatest joy was being with her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family.

Claire is survived by her parents, Teresa and Michael Bondhus; siblings, Joshua (Aaron) Bondhus and Sam Bondhus; lifelong friends/siblings, Sara and Ben; many other adopted siblings; godmother, Jane From; many extended aunts, uncles, and cousins; close friends, Denise and Dennis Brown; and countless other loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her godfather, Joe Newstrom and uncles, John and Barry Bondhus.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved