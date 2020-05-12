|
Clara Ann (Bussanmas) Guisinger
Des Moines, Iowa - On Friday, May 8, Clara Ann Guisinger received an offer she couldn't refuse. An opportunity to dance with her beloved husband, Ralph, and a chance to reunite with loved family and friends. So she put on her dancing shoes and joined them in heaven.
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, and friend to many passed away at the age of 92.
Clara was born in Des Moines, Iowa on October 5, 1927, to Mary Boudewyn Bussanmas and Otto Michael Bussanmas. She and her husband, Ralph, raised six children. Michael (Margaret), Patricia Hardy (David deceased, 2000), Mary Hamilton (Stanley), James (deceased, 2013), (Laure), Donald (deceased, 2020), and Richard (La Taunya).
Clara was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews and countless great-nieces, and great-nephews. She could always tell you which ones had red hair!
She lived her entire life in Des Moines, Iowa. She was active at St. Ambrose Church and a consummate volunteer at St. Ambrose School. Clara could always be found chauffeuring the nuns or counting tithes. She worked at the telephone company, served school lunches, wrapped hundreds of Christmas presents at Younkers department store, and learned how to operate electronic cash registers at Montgomery Wards.
Clara worked nearly every election for more than 30 years, received the Des Moines Registers' "Neighbor of the Year" award with her husband Ralph, and is fondly remembered as the Popsicle Lady in her neighborhood, making and selling .05 cent treats. She was a powerful cheerleader at all her son's baseball games and continued her love of the sport until she passed. (Go, Cardinals!!) Clara enjoyed playing cards and loved putting puzzles together. Her passion was collecting angels and was devoted to the Blessed Mother. She was opinionated and not shy about sharing those opinions.
Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, (deceased 2004), mother, Mary Philomene (deceased 1973), father, Otto Michael (deceased 1964), brothers, Otto Theodore and James Michael, sisters: Sister Mary Gertrude, BVM, Julia Louise Songer, Francis Elizabeth Bussanmas and (Helen) Janet Keenan. She is survived by her sister, Sister Corita Bussanmas BVM who resides in Kansas City, Missouri.
Clara touched numerous lives from many generations and she will be missed dearly.
A viewing will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home at 605 Lyon St Des Moines on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm. Burial Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery. Donations in Clara's honor may be sent to Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Rest in peace sweet lady.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020