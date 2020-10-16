Clara Pearl (Westcott) Greif
Altoona - Clara Pearl (Westcott) Greif, the daughter of Jake and Alma (Rice) Westcott, was born May 25, 1922, in Black Hawk County, Iowa.
Pearl passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Prairie Vista Village, at the age of 98 years.
Survivors include her sons Dale and Bill of Des Moines; a daughter Sandra of West Des Moines; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; brothers Roland Westcott of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Jack Westcott of Penitas, Texas.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, with Pastor Janelle Osbeck officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until the time of service.
