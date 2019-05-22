|
Clara Wyatt
Urbandale - Clara June Sharp Wyatt left this world on Saturday, May 18, 2019, to joyfully reunite with her husband, O.D. Wyatt, their infant son, her mother, father, two brothers, their wives, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. She lived her life for her family, her friends, her music, her church and her community. She will miss and be missed by her daughter, Debra (Don) Perry, her grandchildren, Lucas (Amber) Perry, Emily (Stephen) Englund, her great grandchildren, Ryker, Sailor, Baker Perry, Camden Englund and many friends. There will be a visitation held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Meredith Drive Reformed Church from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Her service of celebration will be held at Meredith Drive Reformed Church at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019. She would prefer all smiles and laughter as her life is celebrated, knowing she had done all she could to make this world a better place to live, laugh and love.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Urbandale Senior Singers at the Urbandale Senior Center and Meredith Drive Reformed Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019