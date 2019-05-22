Services
Meredith Drive Reformed Church
5128 Meredith Dr
Des Moines, IA 50310
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meredith Drive Reformed Church
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Meredith Drive Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Wyatt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clara Wyatt Obituary
Clara Wyatt

Urbandale - Clara June Sharp Wyatt left this world on Saturday, May 18, 2019, to joyfully reunite with her husband, O.D. Wyatt, their infant son, her mother, father, two brothers, their wives, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. She lived her life for her family, her friends, her music, her church and her community. She will miss and be missed by her daughter, Debra (Don) Perry, her grandchildren, Lucas (Amber) Perry, Emily (Stephen) Englund, her great grandchildren, Ryker, Sailor, Baker Perry, Camden Englund and many friends. There will be a visitation held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Meredith Drive Reformed Church from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Her service of celebration will be held at Meredith Drive Reformed Church at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019. She would prefer all smiles and laughter as her life is celebrated, knowing she had done all she could to make this world a better place to live, laugh and love.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Urbandale Senior Singers at the Urbandale Senior Center and Meredith Drive Reformed Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.