Claren Rawson
Carlisle - Claren Rawson, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Funeral services for Claren will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will be held from 5-7:00 pm on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow funeral services in the Hartford Cemetery in Hartford, Iowa. Claren was born on July 5, 1929 in rural Warren County to Merville and Opal (Sams) Rawson. He graduated high school and attended Radio/Television Technical School in Kansas City, Missouri. He later opened Rawson Radio and TV in Carlisle. Claren was employed by KIOA Radio and later worked as a Technician at KCCI TV before retiring in 1995. Claren served in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion, an active member of the Community United Presbyterian Church in Hartford, serving as an elder and assisting with the church audio system. Claren was a man of great faith. He enjoyed gardening, watching Dodger's baseball and spending time with his family. Claren is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Ruth (Overturf) Rawson; children, Elizabeth (Jerome) Beckmann, Ron (Ellen) Rawson, Phyllis Hartmann, and Angela Dainty, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Claren was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lyle Rawson. Memorials for Claren may be directed to the American Heart Association
or the Carlisle American Legion #391.
