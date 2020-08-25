1/1
Claren Rawson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claren Rawson

Carlisle - Claren Rawson, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Funeral services for Claren will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will be held from 5-7:00 pm on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow funeral services in the Hartford Cemetery in Hartford, Iowa. Claren was born on July 5, 1929 in rural Warren County to Merville and Opal (Sams) Rawson. He graduated high school and attended Radio/Television Technical School in Kansas City, Missouri. He later opened Rawson Radio and TV in Carlisle. Claren was employed by KIOA Radio and later worked as a Technician at KCCI TV before retiring in 1995. Claren served in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion, an active member of the Community United Presbyterian Church in Hartford, serving as an elder and assisting with the church audio system. Claren was a man of great faith. He enjoyed gardening, watching Dodger's baseball and spending time with his family. Claren is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Ruth (Overturf) Rawson; children, Elizabeth (Jerome) Beckmann, Ron (Ellen) Rawson, Phyllis Hartmann, and Angela Dainty, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Claren was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lyle Rawson. Memorials for Claren may be directed to the American Heart Association or the Carlisle American Legion #391.

Online condolences can be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
Claren was kind man, sharing his talents with others. Always a helping hand. He was always available for services of military veteran's funerals.
A friendly man, he will be missed by those who knew him
Jerry King
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved