Clarence Davis
Des Moines - Clarence (Chuck) Edward Davis, 95 years old, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:30 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale with a Rosary following at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Basilica of Saint John. Burial will follow at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Clarence was born on June 16, 1924 to M. Earl and Ida V. (Rummel) Davis in Des Moines, Iowa. After completing high school, Clarence joined the United States Army and fought for his country in WWII and the Korean War. On August 24, 1946 Clarence married the love of his life, Catherine Alice Baldus, and together they had 7 children. He was a proud veteran and was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, received the Combat Infantryman badge and was a lifetime member of the D.A.V. he was the former co-owner of Davey's Dinner Club, a charter President of Teamsters Retiree #147, past Grand Knight of K. of C. Council #644, past Faithful Navigator of Dowling Assembly #263 and an usher at the Basilica of Saint John for over 50 years.
Clarence is survived by his children, Sandra Cook, Barbara Dennis, Larry (Phyllis) Davis, Joan (Terry) Mickle, John (Aimee) Davis, Don Davis and James (Edith) Davis; 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine, his parents and 4 siblings.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Basilica of Saint John. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020