Clarence E. Gourd
Des Moines - Clarence E. (Gene) Gourd, 93, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. He was at Taylor Hospice. A Celebration of Life / Memorial Service will be announced in his forthcoming formal obituary, and will be held later this summer. He will be cremated and held for inurnment at a later date.
Des Moines - Clarence E. (Gene) Gourd, 93, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. He was at Taylor Hospice. A Celebration of Life / Memorial Service will be announced in his forthcoming formal obituary, and will be held later this summer. He will be cremated and held for inurnment at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.